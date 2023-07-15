Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday.

RCI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins downgraded Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Communications currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.31.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE RCI opened at $44.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.96. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 29.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications by 16.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,241,000 after buying an additional 455,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.