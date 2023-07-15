Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Up 2,200.0% in June

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 2,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LDSCY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Panmure Gordon downgraded Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 600 ($7.72) to GBX 625 ($8.04) in a research report on Friday, June 9th. HSBC downgraded Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Land Securities Group from GBX 700 ($9.01) to GBX 725 ($9.33) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.00.

Land Securities Group Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS:LDSCY opened at $7.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $9.81.

Land Securities Group Increases Dividend

Land Securities Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 3.51%. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $0.07.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

