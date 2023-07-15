Analyzing Barclays (NYSE:BCS) & ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF)

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) and ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Barclays alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and ABN AMRO Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 20.97% 7.65% 0.34% ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 0 1 5 0 2.83 ABN AMRO Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barclays and ABN AMRO Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Barclays currently has a consensus price target of $210.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,471.95%. Given Barclays’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Barclays is more favorable than ABN AMRO Bank.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Barclays and ABN AMRO Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $30.88 billion 1.03 $7.33 billion $1.62 5.04 ABN AMRO Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than ABN AMRO Bank.

Summary

Barclays beats ABN AMRO Bank on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barclays

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company also engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About ABN AMRO Bank

(Get Free Report)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands. It also issues, promotes, manages, and processes credit cards; provides revolving credit card facilities and pension schemes, as well as consumer credit and mortgages; and life and non-life insurance products. In addition, it offers asset-based solutions, including working capital solutions, equipment leases and loans, and vendor lease services; private banking and wealth-management-related services; and derivatives and equity clearing services. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.