Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) versus Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) Critical Survey

Severn Trent (OTCMKTS:STRNY) and Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Severn Trent and Pennon Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Severn Trent 0 2 3 0 2.60 Pennon Group 0 3 0 0 2.00

Severn Trent presently has a consensus price target of $2,932.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8,894.02%. Pennon Group has a consensus price target of $1,048.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5,670.93%. Given Severn Trent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Severn Trent is more favorable than Pennon Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

0.1% of Severn Trent shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Severn Trent and Pennon Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A $0.82 39.79 Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A $0.58 31.29

Pennon Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Severn Trent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Severn Trent and Pennon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Severn Trent N/A N/A N/A Pennon Group N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Severn Trent pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Pennon Group pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Severn Trent pays out 179.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Pennon Group pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Severn Trent beats Pennon Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses. The Business Services segment generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar panels; property development; and offers affinity products and search services. It also provides services to municipal and industrial clients, including the Ministry of Defence and the Coal Authority for design, build, and operation of water and wastewater treatment facilities and networks. Severn Trent PLC was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain. The company also offers regulated water to approximately 1.2 million customers in the Bristol region. Pennon Group Plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

