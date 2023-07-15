Financial Contrast: ENI (NYSE:E) & Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

ENI pays an annual dividend of $1.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ENI pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Marathon Oil pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Marathon Oil has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of ENI shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Marathon Oil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENI 9.82% 23.35% 8.12% Marathon Oil 34.22% 24.17% 14.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares ENI and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ENI and Marathon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENI 0 6 6 0 2.50 Marathon Oil 1 4 11 1 2.71

ENI currently has a consensus price target of $17.40, indicating a potential downside of 41.84%. Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $32.29, indicating a potential upside of 34.11%. Given Marathon Oil’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than ENI.

Risk and Volatility

ENI has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.35, indicating that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ENI and Marathon Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENI $140.59 billion 0.38 $14.63 billion $7.54 3.97 Marathon Oil $8.04 billion 1.85 $3.61 billion $4.07 5.92

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Oil. ENI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marathon Oil, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats ENI on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects. The GGP segment is involved in the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas through pipeline; and international transport, and purchase and marketing of liquefied natural gas. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment supplies, processes, distributes, and markets fuels and chemicals. The Plenitude & Power segment engages in the retail sale of gas, electricity, and related services; production and wholesale sale of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants; and provision of services for E-mobility. The Corporate and Other Activities segment is involved in the research and development, new technologies, business digitalization, and environmental activities. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. It also owns and operates central gathering and treating facilities; and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in December 2001. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

