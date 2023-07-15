IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) versus TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Critical Comparison

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) and TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for IF Bancorp and TC Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TC Bancshares has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IF Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 15.12% 7.18% 0.61% TC Bancshares 7.48% 1.64% 0.33%

Dividends

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. TC Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. IF Bancorp pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IF Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. IF Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IF Bancorp and TC Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.30 million 1.71 $5.78 million $1.59 9.74 TC Bancshares $17.36 million 4.00 $1.76 million N/A N/A

IF Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.8% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of IF Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of TC Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IF Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. It also provides loans comprising one- to four-family residential mortgage loans; multi-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans, such as farm loans; home equity lines of credit; commercial business loans; and consumer loans primarily comprising automobile loans, as well as construction loans and land development loans. In addition, the company sells property and casualty insurance, as well as offers annuities; mutual funds; individual and group retirement plans; life, disability, and health insurance; individual securities; managed accounts; and other financial services. Further, it invests in securities; and provides ATM, online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, ACH origination, remote deposit capture, and telephone banking services. IF Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Watseka, Illinois.

About TC Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

TC Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers lending products comprising single-family residential loans, home equity lines of credit, closed-end home equity loans, consumer loans, commercial and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction loans, land development loans, and SBA/USDA guaranteed loans. It operates branches in Thomasville, Georgia and Tallahassee, Florida, as well as loan production offices in Savannah, Georgia, and Jacksonville, Florida. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.