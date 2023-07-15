Reviewing Thungela Resources (OTCMKTS:TNGRF) & Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Thungela Resources (OTCMKTS:TNGRF – Get Free Report) and Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Thungela Resources and Alliance Resource Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thungela Resources N/A N/A N/A Alliance Resource Partners 28.00% 47.36% 28.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Thungela Resources and Alliance Resource Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thungela Resources 1 0 0 0 1.00 Alliance Resource Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alliance Resource Partners has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.60%. Given Alliance Resource Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alliance Resource Partners is more favorable than Thungela Resources.

22.7% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of Alliance Resource Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thungela Resources and Alliance Resource Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thungela Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alliance Resource Partners $2.41 billion 0.98 $577.19 million $5.56 3.32

Alliance Resource Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Thungela Resources.

Summary

Alliance Resource Partners beats Thungela Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thungela Resources

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. It owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery. The company also exports its products to Indian, Asian, SEA, the Middle East, and North African markets. The company was founded in 1945 and is based in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates seven underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. In addition, it leases land and operates a coal loading terminal on the Ohio River at Mt. Vernon, Indiana; and buys and resells coal, as well as owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 1.5 million gross acres of oil and gas producing regions primarily in the Permian, Anadarko, and Williston Basins. Further, the company offers various mining technology products and services, including data network, communication and tracking systems, mining proximity detection systems, industrial collision avoidance systems, and data and analytics software. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 547.1 million tons of proven and probable coal mineral reserves, as well as 1.17 billion tons of measured, indicated, and inferred coal mineral resources in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

