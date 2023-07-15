Reviewing Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) & Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF)

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) and Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Hudbay Minerals and Marimaca Copper, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudbay Minerals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Marimaca Copper 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $10.21, suggesting a potential upside of 91.35%. Marimaca Copper has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 154.34%. Given Marimaca Copper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marimaca Copper is more favorable than Hudbay Minerals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudbay Minerals $1.46 billion 0.96 $70.38 million $0.04 133.41 Marimaca Copper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Marimaca Copper’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hudbay Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Marimaca Copper.

Profitability

This table compares Hudbay Minerals and Marimaca Copper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudbay Minerals 0.87% 1.38% 0.50% Marimaca Copper N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Hudbay Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hudbay Minerals beats Marimaca Copper on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc., a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Constancia mine located in the Province of Chumbivilcas in southern Peru. It also holds 100% interest in the Lalor mine located near Snow Lake, Manitoba; the Copper World project located in Pima County, Arizona; and the Llaguen Project comprising 12 mining concessions covering an area of 8,900 hectares located in Trujillo, Peru. In addition, the company holds interests in Mason project located in Yerington District, Nevada, as well as operations in the mineral reserves and resources in Snow Lake regional deposits. Hudbay Minerals Inc. was and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Marimaca Copper

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile. The company was formerly known as Coro Mining Corp. and changed its name to Marimaca Copper Corp. in May 2020. Marimaca Copper Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

