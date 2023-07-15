IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAXFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

IMAX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.63.

IMAX Trading Down 7.0 %

IMAX stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. IMAX has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $918.75 million, a P/E ratio of -140.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IMAX

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in IMAX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

