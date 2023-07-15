IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

IMAX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IMAX from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.63.

IMAX stock opened at $16.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.88. IMAX has a 1-year low of $12.13 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $918.75 million, a P/E ratio of -140.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.50 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that IMAX will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other IMAX news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,095,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,142,804.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $339,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IMAX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in IMAX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

