World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

World Fuel Services Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. World Fuel Services has a 52 week low of $19.29 and a 52 week high of $30.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.00.

World Fuel Services Announces Dividend

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.31%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Fuel Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INT. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1,982.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 154.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in World Fuel Services by 382.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

