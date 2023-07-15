First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.12. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $16.40.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.91 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First BanCorp.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.5% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 59,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,241,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after purchasing an additional 186,359 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 21.8% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

