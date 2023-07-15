Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ultralife from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday.
Ultralife Stock Performance
ULBI opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. Ultralife has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.
Insider Activity
In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 6,500 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 20,247 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $87,669.51. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,074,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,652,290.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 57,110 shares of company stock worth $242,918 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 26.49% of the company’s stock.
About Ultralife
Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.
