Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Glaukos from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Glaukos from $44.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Glaukos from $65.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Glaukos Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of GKOS opened at $79.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a current ratio of 6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.28. Glaukos has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.74 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 48.15%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,175.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 11,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $701,702.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,552,353.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total transaction of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,407 shares of company stock valued at $7,328,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after purchasing an additional 23,473 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Glaukos by 6.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,703,000 after acquiring an additional 299,043 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Glaukos by 7.1% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $145,523,000 after acquiring an additional 191,849 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its stake in Glaukos by 8.7% during the first quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,513,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Glaukos by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.50% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

