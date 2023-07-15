HSBC Begins Coverage on Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYFree Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $443.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $449.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $426.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $444.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

