HSBC Begins Coverage on Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. 3M restated a maintains rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $443.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock opened at $449.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $426.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $444.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $296.32 and a 52 week high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,360,108,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total value of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,688,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,360,108,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

