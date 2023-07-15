Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Knorr-Bremse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.43.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS KNRRY opened at $18.30 on Friday. Knorr-Bremse has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $19.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment offers braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electrics; train control and management systems and control technology; electromechanical components and electrical traction equipment for light rail vehicles; stationary systems; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, automatic coupling systems; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; and wiper and wash systems for mass transit and long-distance rail vehicles.

