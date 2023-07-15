Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $54.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Alcoa from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Alcoa from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.36.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE AA opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $58.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.82.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 39.8% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 505.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 62,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

