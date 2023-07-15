Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Brenntag from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Brenntag from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Brenntag Price Performance

BNTGY opened at $15.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.24. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $16.71.

Brenntag Increases Dividend

About Brenntag

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.2791 dividend. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. Brenntag’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.88%.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

