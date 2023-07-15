Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Mexco Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Stock Performance

MXC stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $20.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $26.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

Mexco Energy ( NYSE:MXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 48.80% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

