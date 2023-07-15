AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.38 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

