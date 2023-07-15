Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Friedman Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FRD opened at $13.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.14. Friedman Industries has a 1 year low of $6.74 and a 1 year high of $13.50.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.19 million during the quarter. Friedman Industries had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 3.90%.

About Friedman Industries

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.