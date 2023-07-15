vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.72 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $75.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -1.21.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.