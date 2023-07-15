vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVTFree Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.72 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The company has a market cap of $75.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of -1.21.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. State Street Corp increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

