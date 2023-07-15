OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
Shares of OCX stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. OncoCyte has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $1.10.
OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million.
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.
