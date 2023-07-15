PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLMFree Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

PolyMet Mining Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of PolyMet Mining stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $3.43.

PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.