Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Upgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The firm has a market cap of $99.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Altisource Asset Management news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,537,638.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth $430,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $637,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $583,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

(Get Free Report)

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.