Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BFAM. Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $98.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $553.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

