Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BFAM. Citigroup cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a sell rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 2.8 %
Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $95.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 81.13 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $98.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463. Insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
