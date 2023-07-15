NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Given New C$16.00 Price Target at CIBC

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVA. Raymond James cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$15.61.

NVA opened at C$10.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.96. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$8.89 and a 52 week high of C$14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$390.16 million for the quarter. NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 41.72%. Analysts forecast that NuVista Energy will post 1.4390564 earnings per share for the current year.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

