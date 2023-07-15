Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESI. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.37.
Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance
Shares of ESI opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.77 and a one year high of C$4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.39 million, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.89.
Ensign Energy Services Company Profile
Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ensign Energy Services
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.