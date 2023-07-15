Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target Lowered to C$3.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ESI. TD Securities lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$6.25 to C$4.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$4.37.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of ESI opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.77 and a one year high of C$4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$395.39 million, a P/E ratio of 71.67, a PEG ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$2.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.89.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Ensign Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of C$484.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$499.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post 0.1799486 EPS for the current year.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

