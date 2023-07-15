Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at CIBC

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$19.36.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties Stock Down 3.2 %

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$13.94 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.35 and a 1-year high of C$17.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.74.

Freehold Royalties Increases Dividend

About Freehold Royalties

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.