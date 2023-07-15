Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$19.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.90.

TSE LUN opened at C$11.22 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$6.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.62. The stock has a market cap of C$8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.06). Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.7955556 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

