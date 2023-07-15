Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

KEL has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised Kelt Exploration from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.97.

KEL stock opened at C$6.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.02. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$4.29 and a 12-month high of C$6.95.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C($0.10). Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 30.13%. The firm had revenue of C$139.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.339934 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

