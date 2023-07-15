Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 283 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 116,606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GNR stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.06 and its 200-day moving average is $56.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $47.54 and a 52 week high of $62.08.

About SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

