Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.43.

CDW Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $186.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

