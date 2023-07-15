ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Raymond James

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered ARC Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$23.82.

ARC Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

ARX opened at C$18.23 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 12 month low of C$14.33 and a 12 month high of C$20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$16.46.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

ARC Resources ( TSE:ARX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$1.65 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 35.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 2.4139715 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.11%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

