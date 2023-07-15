Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Lowered to C$10.60 at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.60 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised Centerra Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.91.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.93 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.18 and a 12-month high of C$10.28.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$306.34 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.4379524 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

