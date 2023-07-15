Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPA. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 487.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 289,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,731,000 after buying an additional 38,395 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PPA opened at $84.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.48. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.