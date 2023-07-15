D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $965,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average is $54.22. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $46.21 and a 1 year high of $57.24.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

