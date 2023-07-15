Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,750 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $458,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 507.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 84,156 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP opened at $32.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.21. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.17 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.34%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 121.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,039.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Further Reading

