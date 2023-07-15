Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSJN opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0989 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.