Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $209,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Micron Technology by 112.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2,894.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,687 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,690. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on MU shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.21.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

