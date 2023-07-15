Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 333,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Corteva by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 82,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.41. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.62 and a 1-year high of $68.43.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

