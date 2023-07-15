Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) CEO Sells $250,500.00 in Stock

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Free Report) CEO Michael P. Connors sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,597,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,042,182.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

III stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. The company has a market cap of $258.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.89. Information Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $73.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on III shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Information Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 45,467 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Information Services Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Information Services Group by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 58,598 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

