CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Roxanne S. Austin Sells 5,000 Shares

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $757,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,067,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $149.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.85, a P/E/G ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.95.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

