Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,476,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,514,000 after purchasing an additional 274,326 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,134,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,395,000 after purchasing an additional 381,289 shares in the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Nutrien from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Nutrien from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Scotiabank raised Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.16.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $60.59 on Friday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.67.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.43). Nutrien had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.64%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

