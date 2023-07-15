NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,593 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.37% of NewtekOne worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in NewtekOne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NewtekOne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 330,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after acquiring an additional 10,069 shares during the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in NewtekOne by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 41,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in NewtekOne during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.05. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. NewtekOne had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.80%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NEWT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,667,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,830. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

