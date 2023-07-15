D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Five Oceans Advisors boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 69,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $41.86 on Friday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.18.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

