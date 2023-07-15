D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 45,020 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 68.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,020 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BTZ opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $11.81.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. This is a boost from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

