Ty L. Garrison Sells 5,000 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Stock

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 5,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $274,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMC opened at $55.24 on Friday. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.83.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

