DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO) Insider Sells A$331,336.49 in Stock

DroneShield Limited (ASX:DRO – Get Free Report) insider Oleg Vornik sold 1,422,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.16), for a total transaction of A$331,336.49 ($220,890.99).

Oleg Vornik also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DroneShield alerts:

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Oleg Vornik 250,000 shares of DroneShield stock.

DroneShield Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

About DroneShield

DroneShield Limited engages in the development, commercialization, and sale of hardware and software technology for drone detection and security in Australia, and the United States. Its products include DroneGun Tactical, a countermeasure against a range of drone models; DroneGun MkIII, a compact, lightweight, and UAS countermeasure solution for one hand operstion; DroneSentry-X, a cross-vehicle compatible, automated 360° detect and defeat device; and DroneSentry that integrates company's suite of sensors and countermeasures in a unified platform deployed in permanent or temporary installations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DroneShield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DroneShield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.