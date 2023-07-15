TELUS (NYSE:TU) versus Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY) Financial Comparison

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) and Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNRY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TELUS and Partner Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TELUS $14.16 billion 1.87 $1.24 billion $0.79 23.27 Partner Communications $1.08 billion 0.69 $37.00 million $0.36 11.25

TELUS has higher revenue and earnings than Partner Communications. Partner Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TELUS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

TELUS has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Partner Communications has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TELUS and Partner Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TELUS 7.65% 9.14% 3.01% Partner Communications N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for TELUS and Partner Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TELUS 0 1 1 0 2.50 Partner Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

TELUS presently has a consensus target price of $30.31, suggesting a potential upside of 64.88%. Given TELUS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TELUS is more favorable than Partner Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.0% of TELUS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Partner Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of TELUS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Partner Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TELUS beats Partner Communications on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services. The Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segment provides digital customer experience and digital-enablement transformation solutions, including artificial intelligence and content management solutions. The company was formerly known as TELUS Communications Inc. and changed its name to TELUS Corporation in February 2005. TELUS Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services. It also provides cellular content and value-added services, such as multimedia messaging, cyber protection, cloud backup, ringtone, music streaming, and various business services; and international roaming services, as well as sells and leases cellular handsets, and related cellular devices and accessories. In addition, the company offers Internet service provider (ISP) services comprising email accounts, Wi-Fi networking, anti-virus and anti-spam filtering, and infrastructure and ISP access; network and data infrastructure services, information security and integration solutions, designated services, business information storage services, and data center and cloud services; international long distance services; fixed-line transmission and data capacity services; and voice over broadband telephony and primary rate interface services. Further, it provides television, high speed broadband fiber optic based network, and value added services; and sells and rents modems, domestic routers, servers, and related equipment, as well as tablets, laptops, datacards, audio accessories and other devices, and integration projects. Additionally, the company offers office communication private branch exchange services to business customers. It offers its services and products through sales and service centers, and direct sales force, as well as through dealers and online. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

