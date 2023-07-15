Roger E. Susi Sells 6,504 Shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) CEO Roger E. Susi sold 6,504 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $301,720.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,029.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IRadimed Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IRMD opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.16 million, a P/E ratio of 42.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.45 and a 200 day moving average of $40.74. IRadimed Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 20.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in IRadimed by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,076,000 after purchasing an additional 60,314 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after purchasing an additional 47,298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in IRadimed by 274.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,507 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in IRadimed by 325.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 41,554 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IRadimed by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 339,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 29,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRMD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

